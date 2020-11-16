New restaurants Izzy's 33, Anejo add to Philly's booming Latino dining scene

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two new restaurants featuring different styles of Mexican cuisine have recently opened in Philadelphia.is the first restaurant for Israel Romero, who has spent the last 15 years honing his craft in kitchens around Philadelphia.Izzy is his nickname and the 33 represents his 33 favorite recipes he has come across in his career, each featured on the menu.They serve brunch seven days a week and dinner every night except Monday. The menu is a diverse collection featuring Mexican dishes from Izzy's youth to American brunch staples like French toast.Northern Liberties is the first location foroutside of New York City.The upscale Mexican menu features authentic dishes with a twist.A huge outdoor seating area provides a neighborhood setting or the cavernous inside offers a more elegant experience.1703 South 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 191481001 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123