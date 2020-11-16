FYI Philly

New restaurants Izzy's 33, Anejo add to Philly's booming Latino dining scene

Both restaurants feature different styles of Mexican cuisine.
By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two new restaurants featuring different styles of Mexican cuisine have recently opened in Philadelphia.

Izzy's 33 is the first restaurant for Israel Romero, who has spent the last 15 years honing his craft in kitchens around Philadelphia.

Izzy is his nickname and the 33 represents his 33 favorite recipes he has come across in his career, each featured on the menu.

They serve brunch seven days a week and dinner every night except Monday. The menu is a diverse collection featuring Mexican dishes from Izzy's youth to American brunch staples like French toast.

Northern Liberties is the first location for Anejo outside of New York City.

The upscale Mexican menu features authentic dishes with a twist.

A huge outdoor seating area provides a neighborhood setting or the cavernous inside offers a more elegant experience.


Izzy's 33 | Facebook | Instagram
1703 South 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Anejo Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram
1001 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
