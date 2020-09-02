crime

Star basketball player gunned down while driving in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who gunned down a star basketball player over the weekend.

Police say Jasmine Lewis was driving on the 6000 block of Wister Street when she was shot in the head. Her car knocked down a traffic light, before crashing into a fence.

On Tuesday night, family, friends and former teammates gathered to remember the 20-year-old who was a star basketball player for Lackawanna College.

"I'm angry," said Lewis' sister, Shakeah Robinson. "For her to be in her car, in the crossfire, it's no sense for it. My sister planned to go back to college in two weeks, we were preparing for that!"



Lewis' family says she was transferring to a school in New York in the fall.

"She was a good teammate. She pushed us to be great," said Kyla Smith, a teammate from Lackawanna College.


Lewis is now part of the city's more than 300 murders this year-- a growing statistic, the city and community leaders has been trying to curb with rallies, peace walks and community engagement.

READ MORE: Weekend gun violence pushes Philadelphia over 300 homicides for the year

"The last time I talked to her was two days before this happened," said Alayah Cowan, another teammate. "I talked to her, she was checking on me with school. I need you up there. I need you to do what I couldn't do."
Lewis played for Lackawanna when they went to the NCAA Division III Final Four tournament. Her coach says she was a formidable force on and off the court.




Lewis' family has faith justice will be served.

"Their conscience will get them. God will get them," said Robinson

Murders in the city are up 31% from this time last year.

Anyone with information about this latest incident is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
