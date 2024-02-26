Community meeting to be held on future of Jenkintown Police Department

Community meeting to be held on future of Jenkintown Police Department

Community meeting to be held on future of Jenkintown Police Department

Community meeting to be held on future of Jenkintown Police Department

Community meeting to be held on future of Jenkintown Police Department

JENKINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A big crowd is expected at a community meeting on the future of the Jenkintown Police Department on Monday night.

Officials from the Montgomery County borough say half of its budget pays for the 11-member police force.

The cost, coupled with higher taxes, is putting a burden on residents.

Solutions under consideration include dissolving the police department and outsourcing for coverage from neighboring towns.

The meeting will be held at the Jenkintown High School auditorium.

It starts at 7 p.m.