Families head down the shore to escape Philadelphia heat

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crowds of people piled onto the beaches in Ocean City, New Jersey on Thursday. Some people even traveled down from Philadelphia to beat the city heat.

"Philly is just hot," said Aziz Hasaan from Germantown.

He and his family took advantage of the chance to get out of the city for the day and spend it cooling off in the ocean.

"We haven't been able to get out and we didn't get out for the fireworks because it's like been dangerous the past couple years and so this is one of the only days we have off this week," said Christina Hasaan.

Traffic poured over the bridge into Ocean City all day long.

The warm temperature made it the perfect day to splash around in the waves, find some shade, or play some beach games.

"Nice weather, I had off from work. So, I figured it'd be fun to come down and spend the day here," said Dylan Dyer from Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

Crowds of people piled on the beach searching for that ocean breeze which all but disappeared on the boardwalk where vacationers were thrilled with their weather luck this week.

"It's been great. We've had the best week. Maybe one little spotty rain shower but that's it," said Sandy Serafin from Chalfont, Pennsylvania.

This summer weather has been a welcome change for boardwalk businesses.

"We had a rough spring with May and June with it so rainy and windy out," said John Viehweger from TLC Police Water Ice. He says this has been the busiest week of the summer so far. It's giving him high hopes for the rest of the season.

"We're still going. The streets were packed. Families are here and it's good beach weather," he said.