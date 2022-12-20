WATCH LIVE

Stretch of Monument Road now known as Jim Gardner Way

Jim Gardner has long been part of the fabric of Philadelphia, but as of Tuesday, he's literally on the map.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Tuesday, December 20, 2022 7:18PM
EMBED <>More Videos

The 4100 block of Monument Road, the home of the Action News studio, will now be known as Jim Gardner Way.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News team is celebrating the legendary Jim Gardner this week ahead of his retirement on Wednesday.

Jim has long been part of the fabric of Philadelphia, but as of Tuesday, he's literally on the map.

SEE ALSO: Celebrating Jim | Looking back at the 'Big Stories' over 4 decades

The 4100 block of Monument Road, the home of the Action News Studio in Philadelphia's , will now be known as Jim Gardner Way.

Councilmember Curtis Jones presented the new street sign to Jim during a ceremony. Jim's wife and son were also in attendance.

Jim's remarkable career has spanned 46 years at Action News.

