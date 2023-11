Jury selection was held Wednesday in former Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty's embezzlement trial.

Former Philadelphia labor leader, John Dougherty, back in federal court for embezzlement trial

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Philadelphia labor leader John "Doc" Dougherty is back in federal court.

Jury selection was held Wednesday for his embezzlement trial.

Dougherty is accused of misusing more than $600,000 from the electrician's union he once led.

Dougherty was convicted in 2021 on bribery charges, along with former City Councilmember Bobby Henon.