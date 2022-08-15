John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 50 years

Venture into John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum and you might see all kinds of creatures from turtles, deer and fox to mink.

With entrances on both the Philadelphia and Delaware County sides, the refuge is run by the US Fish and Wildlife Service, which holds plant walks, bug walks, butterfly walks, bird walks and even evening bat walks.

There are a thousand acres and 10 miles of trails to explore. You can go kayaking, fishing, hiking, biking and participate in a mentored refuge hunt.

And the place is famous for its birdwatching. There are hundreds of species, including eagles, osprey, the green heron and the least bittern.

The observation tower and boardwalks are must-sees. Walk the Darby Creek Trail and you'll see wild rice blooming in the tidal marsh.

Community activists convinced Congress to establish the refuge in 1972 when Tinicum Marsh was threatened by industrial development.

The refuge protects the tidal marsh, which in turn protects the community from flooding.

More than a quarter million visitors come here every year to connect with nature and the outdoors in the middle of a bustling city.

| Website | Facebook | Instagram

8601 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19153

215-365-3118

Friends of Heinz Refuge (FOHR) | Facebook | Instagram