Funeral service held for fallen fire chief in Clayton, Delaware

CLAYTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Friends, family and colleagues said their final goodbyes to a fallen firefighter in Delaware on Tuesday.A funeral service was held for Fire Chief John Pridemore at the Clayton Fire Company.Firefighters from all over the region gathered to pay their respects.Pridemore died last week after he was injured in a fall at the station.He was a member of the fire company since 1991, and the chief since last year.