funeral

Funeral service held for fallen fire chief in Clayton, Delaware

Fire Chief John Pridemore died last week after he was injured in a fall at the station.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Funeral service held for fallen fire chief in Delaware

CLAYTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Friends, family and colleagues said their final goodbyes to a fallen firefighter in Delaware on Tuesday.

A funeral service was held for Fire Chief John Pridemore at the Clayton Fire Company.

Firefighters from all over the region gathered to pay their respects.

Pridemore died last week after he was injured in a fall at the station.

He was a member of the fire company since 1991, and the chief since last year.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
claytonfirefighter killeddelaware newsfuneralfirefighters
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNERAL
Cardi B offers to pay for funerals of all 17 Bronx fire victims
Funeral for Bucks Co. father, 2 sons killed in Christmas Day fire
Late Sen. Bob Dole remembered at National Cathedral funeral
Family, friends to say final goodbyes to principal killed in crash
TOP STORIES
Is the US about to experience another COVID uptick? What experts say
Police: Woman, 80, suffers gunshot wound to head inside home
Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin expected to be deported
Saget's fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Older brother, 2nd man charged in shooting death of 4-year-old
NYC museum stabbing suspect arrested in Philly: Police
Show More
Gas Theft Warning: Pa. woman says thief drilled hole into her gas tank
Fox News war photojournalist killed in Ukraine, network says
Dog rescued from NJ Turnpike finds a forever home
Starbucks is planning to phase out its iconic cups
Deadly park shooting involved Governor Mifflin students: Officials
More TOP STORIES News