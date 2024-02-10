Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward reacts to Gov. Josh Shapiro's budget plan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards is joined by Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Senator Kim Ward (GOP) to reflect on her first year in office as the first woman in PA Legislature history to serve in her role.

They also discussed Governor Josh Shapiro's ambitious $48.3 billion budget proposal, weighing his spending plan to fund higher education and K-12 public schools and two other proposals: increasing the minimum wage and legalizing recreational marijuana.

The Inside Story panelists continue the discussion with a look at Ward's critiques of Shapiro's budget address, evaluating other topics like school choice and potential tax increases.

Other topics include the inaccurate use of AI "news" stories on Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal's campaign website; Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration's move to tighten the reins on citywide communications; plus, will Rep. And0y Kim (D) hold the lead over NJ first lady Tammy Murphy in N.J. Senate race?

Get the Inside Story with panelists David Dix, Jeff Jubelirer, Larry Platt, and Alison Young.