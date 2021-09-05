Sea Isle City community comes together to honor service members killed in Kabul, Afghanistan

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A community at the Jersey Shore came out in force this holiday weekend to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed during the terrorist bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan.The event took place in Sea Isle City Saturday evening.Hundreds of residents turned on the flashlights on their phones during the solemn tribute for the fallen heroes.Jim and Christine White helped organize the gathering, with the help of the local VFW and Mayor Leonard Desiderio.