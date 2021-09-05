vigil

Sea Isle City community comes together to honor service members killed in Kabul, Afghanistan

Hundreds of residents turned on the flashlights on their phones during the solemn tribute for the fallen heroes.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sea Isle City community comes together to honor service members killed in Kabul, Afghanistan

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A community at the Jersey Shore came out in force this holiday weekend to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed during the terrorist bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The event took place in Sea Isle City Saturday evening.

Hundreds of residents turned on the flashlights on their phones during the solemn tribute for the fallen heroes.

Jim and Christine White helped organize the gathering, with the help of the local VFW and Mayor Leonard Desiderio.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssea isle citymilitaryvigilafghanistan
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIGIL
Vigil held for man killed during botched 'ghost gun' sale
Montco youth football team honors player killed in house fire
Vigil held for 21-year-old shot and killed in Port Richmond
Hundreds attend vigil to remember victims of SC mass shooting
TOP STORIES
Vine Street Expressway fully reopens after historic Philly flooding
Montco recommends masking outdoors, regardless of vaccination status
Man shot 12 times in North Philadelphia
Thousands attend Made In America Festival
Communities working together to clean up following destructive storm
25-year-old dead; shot 20 times in South Philly: Police
Gov. Murphy reports 2 additional Ida-related deaths in NJ
Show More
Residents prepare to rebuild after storm damage in NJ
20-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing of officer
Volunteers cleanup Schuylkill River Trail after Ida
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman for 'Today,' dies at 87
Two Philadelphia firefighers hurt in Overbrook
More TOP STORIES News