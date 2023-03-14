Barriers installed to prevent parking in grass along Kelly Drive in East Fairmount Park

The parked vehicles "create unsafe and hazardous conditions for recreational park users," Parks and Rec said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Parks and Recreation has installed barriers along Kelly Drive to prevent illegal parking.

City officials say the number of vehicles illegally parked in the grass and riverbanks in East Fairmount Park between Boathouse Row and the Strawberry Mansion Bridge has increased during the pandemic.

"In 2022 Philadelphia Parks & Recreation rangers spent over a 100 hours doing target enforcement on Kelly Drive and issued over 90 parking violations for parking on the grass when educational enforcement failed to work," the department said in a news release.

The barriers are temporary, the city said.

A $101 fine is being enforced for drivers who park between the road and the Schuylkill River