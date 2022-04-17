3 men hospitalized after being shot in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men have been shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section.Action News was on the scene at C and Somerset streets.A 21-year-old was shot six times, a 26-year-old was shot three times, and a 33-year-old was shot twice.All three victims are in the hospital, two of them are listed in critical condition.Police are looking for the shooter, and working to determine what led to all of this.