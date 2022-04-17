triple shooting

3 men hospitalized after being shot in Kensington

All three victims are in the hospital, two of them are listed in critical condition.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men have been shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

Action News was on the scene at C and Somerset streets.

A 21-year-old was shot six times, a 26-year-old was shot three times, and a 33-year-old was shot twice.

Police are looking for the shooter, and working to determine what led to all of this.
