2 more local Red Cross volunteers depart for Kentucky days before Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two more volunteers from the American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania Chapter left Center City headquarters for Mayfield, Kentucky on Thursday morning.The deadly tornado outbreak earlier this month obliterated homes and leveled neighborhoods in Mayfield.Five volunteers from the same chapter are already on the ground in Kentucky, assisting with tornado relief efforts.Heidi Dampman of Montgomery County, Pa. drove a new Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle, which will help with feeding families.Fred Lehman of Lansdowne, Pa. was behind the wheel of a new Red Cross van.They spoke to Action News before leaving for Kentucky."The pictures are horrible. They look horrible. I can't imagine what these folks are going through," said Lehman."We're taking two vehicles down to do feeding. When I get down there, I'm going to actually transition over to disaster distribution, supplies, that sort of thing," said Lehman.The Red Cross is working on the ground to ensure people have food, shelter, supplies and emotional support."You have a home to go to. You have a house to go to. These people have no homes, and they're not going to have a holiday this year," said Dampman."These folks lost everything. So, if we could just be there to support them in any way, we're going to do that. That's what we do," added Lehman.The vehicles will also be used by Red Cross teams in the field.The deployment comes right before Christmas, but these two did not hesitate."My family understands that I need to do this. We need to be there for these folks, and I didn't even give it a second thought about going during Christmas," said Lehman."I thought, you know, I could give up a holiday. These people are giving up their whole entire life right now," said Dampman.