King of Prussia Mall teams up with different initiatives to fight melanoma with sunscreen dispensers

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The King of Prussia Mall is doing its part to fight melanoma.

Mall officials held a kick-off ceremony on Saturday morning to celebrate their partnership with the Mike Schmidt Skin Cancer Prevention Initiative.

Mike Schmidt, a Philadelphia Phillies 1980 World Series Champion and MLB Hall of Famer, along with the RDK Melanoma Foundation, will be outfitting every exit of the mall with complimentary sunscreen dispensers.

They hope to eventually bring these dispensers to schools, parks, and trails throughout Philadelphia in the near future.