Crime Fighters: Killings of 3 young men in West Oak Lane still unsolved

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The mother of a young man who was among those killed in a triple homicide earlier this year in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia is hoping you can help provide some answers.

The night of March 5, Konyae' Rice was supposed to be at a babysitting job.

"My son was supposed to be babysitting his little cousins, my sister's children, because that's what he usually does for her to go to work. But this night she canceled, her shift was canceled," said his mother, Magdalena Rice.

So Rice, 18, went out with two friends, 18-year-old Lamir Naseem Timms and 20-year-old Ahmed Graham.

At 11:37 p.m. police were called to the intersection of 69th and Cedar Park avenues for a report of a shooting.

Rice's mother said she knew something was wrong when her other son told her a group text they were all in went silent.

"Everybody stopped texting, all three of them at the same time which is not normal," said Rice.

When police arrived they found Timms and Graham shot inside a white Kia Sportage.

Rice was found shot on the street nearby. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Rice's mother believes the driver of the car might have been the target.

"It was his neighborhood, it was his block where he lived," Rice said. "It was, you know, his car they were driving around in."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"We don't need to know why, because there is no good reason for why, like it was pointless," Rice said. "So there's no why, just want to know who."