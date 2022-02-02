FYI Philly

South Philly's Korshak Bagels lands on New York Times must-try list

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
EMBED <>More Videos

Korshak Bagels lands on prestigious New York Times must-try list

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philip Korshak is a poet, a bagelmonger and a man who thinks deeply about the food he's producing for his fellow Philadelphians.

At Korshak Bagels, he makes the usual-cinnamon raisin, egg, rye (his father's favorite) and more creative flavors like French toast, a cooper sharp long hot he says exists nowhere else and something he calls the Gemini-half poppy/half sesame.

He makes lots of spreads too; plain, veggie, a roasted long hot schmears and transforms his bagels into entire meals like the cinnamon raisin with peanut butter and jam, Mike's hot honey and bacon or the BLT on a sesame bagel.

Each bagel is a love letter, a way of communicating meaning and connection, and the bagel plays a part in his own love story.

He and his wife, Kendra, had a Sunday morning bagel-eating tradition when they lived in New York. When they relocated to Texas, they found there were no bagels.

So Korshak looked at his wife and said, "I'll learn how to make bagels."

18 years later he opened his own place in South Philadelphia, using a sourdough starter he calls Helen Mirren.

He likes to say it takes 10 people, and a few days, to make each and every bagel. That's nine people to make the bagel and the 10th person eats it.

He hopes his bagels will not only feed our bodies but also open our hearts and make the world a kinder place, one bagel at a time.

Korshak Bagels | Instagram
1700 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksouth philadelphiafyi south philaddelphiafyi phillybreakfast
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
DelCo's Jim Pappas reaches eating milestone: 1,000 cheesesteaks eaten
Man eats 1000 different cheesesteaks!
Perrytstead Dairy supplies Philly markets with unique blends of cheese
Head to Amish country to meet Lady Lancaster aka the "Quilt Queen"
TOP STORIES
Group beats, shoots 27-year-old man in Northeast Philly: Police
Rite Aid security guard shot after altercation with customer: Police
LIVE: Punxsutawney Phil prepares to make Groundhog Day prediction
Nick Foles wishes Tom Brady luck with handshake photo
Family wants answers after SEPTA engineer killed in road rage shooting
NJ surfer sticks to polar plunge challenge even through blizzard
Armed suspects wanted for robbing 2 Wawa stores in Delco
Show More
Ex-Dolphins coach sues Giants, NFL alleging racist hiring
Residents on edge after coyote spotted in neighborhood
Whoopi Goldberg suspended despite apology for Holocaust remark
Van Riemsdyk scores late goal to lead Flyers past Jets 3-1
Students ordering food to school causing security issues: Officials
More TOP STORIES News