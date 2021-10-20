Police investigating after woman hangs 'you're not welcome' message outside dance studio

Police are investigating after a woman hung a series of papers that spelled "you're not welcome" outside Philadelphia's Kreative Legends dance studio.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after video captured a woman posting an unwelcoming message on the property of a Northeast Philadelphia dance studio last weekend."I see her coming from across the street. She parked right there, and she started posting flyers," recalled Janay Pittman, a parent who witnessed the incident Saturday.Cameras outside the Kreative Legends studio caught a woman taping papers to the property along the 1300 block of Cottman Avenue.The series of individual papers spelled out the message, "You're not welcome.""All I thought was that she was promoting a fundraiser, maybe selling food," said Pittman. "It shocked me more than anything. I was speechless."The dance studio gave the flyers to the police when they filed a report.Authorities say they're aware of the incident. Action News has blurred the woman's face at this time pending further investigation by Philadelphia police."It was scary. Everyone was so shocked because they bring their children. They would have never expected this," said Kayla Shuler, the owner of the dance studio.The ordeal happened just as ballet class for 3 to 6-year-olds was letting out.Shuler says they relocated to the Cottman Avenue location last month. She worries her business was targeted because it's minority-owned."You should not be targeting children for no reason. It's unacceptable. It's disgusting and I really hope she gets found and gets charged," said Shuler.Police say the woman left the scene in a burgundy SUV.If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.