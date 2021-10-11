Person struck by car in Lawrence Township, New Jersey

LAWRENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Traffic was snarled in Mercer County, New Jersey Monday morning after police say a person was hit by a car.
It happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Route 1 and Bakers Basin Road in Lawrence Township.
The victim's condition has not been released.
Action News is awaiting an update from police on the circumstances that led to the crash.
