Person struck by car in Lawrence Township, New Jersey

It happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Route 1 and Bakers Basin Road.
LAWRENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Traffic was snarled in Mercer County, New Jersey Monday morning after police say a person was hit by a car.

It happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Route 1 and Bakers Basin Road in Lawrence Township.

The victim's condition has not been released.

Action News is awaiting an update from police on the circumstances that led to the crash.

