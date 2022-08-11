Leg lift to double leg lift - Today's Tip

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana has a great workout for your core!
WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:
Shallow lunge into wider lunge - Today's Tip
Lift, extend, bend and tap - Today's Tip
Bench tricep dips - Today's Tip
Curtsy into lateral lunge - Today's Tip
Leg lift and standing crunch - Today's Tip
Hydrants with weights behind knee - Today's Tip
Squat and heel raise - Today's Tip
Grabs some weights and work those arms - Today's Tip
Controlled movement to strengthen your core - Today's Tip
Squat, jump to plank - Today's Tip
Frontal raise, squeeze and press - Today's Tip
Lunge with oblique twist - Today's Tip
3 exercises for your arms - Today's Tip
Leg swings with weights - Today's Tip
Elevated legs to reverse crunch - Today's Tip
Lunge to curtsy on a step - Today's Tip
Squat and crunch - Today's Tip