Bench tricep dips - Today's Tip Fit this workout into your day!

EMBED <>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=12079081" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shoshana and her girls show you a workout to get your arms stronger - no weights needed.

Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.