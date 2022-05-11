FYI Philly

Leta's Baking, Moon Flour Bake Shop highlight the rise in online bakeries

By Bethany Owings
EMBED <>More Videos

Leta's Baking, Moon Flour Bake Shop highlight rise in online bakeries

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Who needs brick and mortar? We take a look at online bakeries born during pandemic with two bakers building their brands on social media.

Zaneta Phean run's online bakery Leta's Baking.

She specializes in custom cakes, especially number and letter cakes, which are top trends. The self-taught baker adorns her creations with an assortment of treats, fresh fruits and goodies.

Zaneta is Thai, Laos, and Cambodian and says she shares her passion and culture through baking.

She combines Asian flavors with French inspired pastries, like a durian crumbrulee fruit tart and a durian puffed pastry.

Samantha Lam is the founder of an online bake shop she calls Moon Flour. She's Chinese and incorporates the moon into her name, which is a significant symbol in Chinese culture.

She started off selling what she calls Ube Crinkles. She also makes a chocolate chip cookie with ube.

But a bigger hit is the chocolate chip cookies that incorporate a black sesame flavor.

Her banana pudding in ube, matcha and pandan flavors is also a hit. She focuses on American favorites, but with an Asian twist.

Sam says she's always loved to bake and with each whisk she hopes to unite the community with her culturally inspired desserts.

Moon Flour Bake Shop | Instagram

Leta's Baking | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi bakeryfyi phillyasian american & pacific islander heritage monthasian pacific american heritage month
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Ikki Japanese offers beautiful sushi dishes
BalletX brings world premieres, dance party to Mann Center
Supporting AAPI-owned business | FYI Philly May 7 show
Arab American Heritage Month: Mediterranean restaurant roundup
TOP STORIES
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
NJ mother describes being reunited with son after park abduction
VIDEO: Outer Banks houses collapse into ocean
Gas prices continue to rise: Small ways to save
Lower Moreland police warn about rampant check fraud
Passenger forced to land plane after pilot has medical emergency
Groom, groomsmen get stuck in elevator on way to wedding
Show More
PPA's Camera Report: Roosevelt Boulevard speeding violations decrease
Heat roll past 76ers in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead
Apple to stop production of iPods
Palestine and Israel: Reporter killed during West Bank raid
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today
More TOP STORIES News