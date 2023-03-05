Pa. teenager puts heart into raising funds to fight cancer

Across the country, student visionaries like Matthew Hauser from Malvern are working hard to raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The cell phones in the Hauser household are never silent. They are awaiting a life-saving call for 16-year-old Matthew to receive a heart transplant.

"When I was two and a half, I was diagnosed with Burkitt's Lymphoma and I was in treatment for a year and I went into remission," said Matthew Hauser. "And my remission was going pretty smoothly up until this summer where I unfortunately found out that I went into heart failure as a result of my past chemotherapy treatment."

Hauser, a 16-year-old from Malvern, Pennsylvania, was living a mostly normal life up until that point. After the setback, he had a heart pump installed in his chest. He now carries around a 10-pound bag filled with batteries and a monitor to keep himself alive.

"And unfortunately, I found out last week that I need to receive a heart transplant," added Hauser.

All while navigating these challenges, Hauser is still fighting to raise funds in a special annual campaign by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). Titled, "Student Visionaries of the Year," the fundraiser challenges kids across the country to raise the most funds to earn the top title.

"It would mean the world to me just to bring awareness to this cause," said Hauser, "And help other patients find kind of the light in the tunnel so they know that they are able to also get through this."

Hauser is just one of many students across the local area that are fundraising for similar goals.

"It's a chance to be part of something in their community, something bigger than themselves, make an impact," said Sam Henry, Campaign Development Manager for the program in Eastern PA and Delaware. "And then ultimately just to come together for a world without blood cancers and raise awareness for what the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society does."

The deadline to make a donation through the Student Visionaries program this year is Thursday, March 9, 2023. To learn more about Hauser's mission and others, visit the LLS website.

