These 5 locals represent the rise of LGBTQ+ representation in politics

By Natalie Jason
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- LGBTQ+ representation at all levels of government appears to be gaining momentum with each passing year.

Meet some movers and shakers in the region who either hold office, have run for office, or work in the political arena.

Mark Segal is the founder and publisher of the Philadelphia Gay News, and has been an activist in the gay rights movement since its earliest years.

State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta at the Octavius V. Catto Memorial in Center City.


Malcolm Kenyatta currently serves as State Representative for the 181st District, and is the first openly LGBTQ person of color elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

Jonathan Lovitz is a policy expert and business advisor who plays a national role on the advocacy scene across industries.

Anne Wakabayashi is the Chair of Governor Tom Wolf's LGBTQ+ Advisory Commission, and Sean Strub is the Mayor of Milford, Pennsylvania and a lifelong HIV-AIDS activist.
