Rapper Lil Tjay 1 of two 2 men injured in shooting in New Jersey, law enforcement sources say

NEW JERSEY -- Rapper Lil Tjay was one of two men wounded in a shooting in New Jersey early Wednesday, according to law enforcement sources.
Following a 911 call at about 12:08 a.m., police officers responded to the shooting scene at an apartment complex.
Officers said they found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
A second 22-year-old man was then found at a nearby gas station, also with a gunshot wound.
Both men were taken to a hospital where they were being treated.
Their conditions were not released.
Lil Tjay is currently recognized for his hit song, "In My Head," which has been trending on TikTok.
The rapper rose to fame back in 2018 with his song "Resume."
