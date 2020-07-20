Little Man's Juice Bar and Juice Doctor are using juice as medicine

The Juice Dr. in Ardmore uses local produce from Lancaster farms to make freshly pressed bottled juices, wellness shots and immunity boxes. Founder Philadelphia native FJ Leto collaborated with top nutritional scientists from both the University of Penn and Drexel to develop the recipes.Leto tells us eating the colors of the rainbow can help you achieve optimal health and boost your immunity. Plus, his immunity boxes make it easier to get your 10 servings of fruits and veggies per day, the current recommendations.The Phillies are one of their top fans. The Juice Dr. works in conjunction with the team's nutritionist to come up with custom recipes for players.The Juice Dr. is also keeping front-line workers healthy! They've donated thousands of juices to Bryn Mawr Hospital, and are still donating about 200 juices a day - all thanks to their loyal fanbase.Coming soon, and just a few blocks away, they're opening up the Blue Pearl Café. The menu will be all plant-based, and you'll be able to order all of their fresh juices, smoothies, coffees and teas.Little Man's Juice Bar in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia is a vegan breakfast and lunch shop.Owner military veteran Bryon Mathis started off sponsoring youth sports teams, partnering with the local Basketball Association. Their vegan milkshakes are a go-to, especially the one made with soursop. Another top-seller is the vegan cheesesteak, and they just rolled out the vegan breakfast griddle, with tofu scramble and an impossible sausage patty sandwiched between two pancakes.4218 Princeton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135