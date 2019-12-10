festival

Experience the Holiday Decoration magic at Disneyland!

No matter how you celebrate the Holidays, Hanukkah, Christmas, Navidad, Kwanzaa or Diwali, Disney Parks is the merriest place to be! The Festival of Holidays is the perfect way to celebrate all of the various cultural and spiritual holiday traditions. The food and beverage options the parks have rolled out this holiday season is also a great way to highlight festive traditions. Visiting many of your favorite attractions that have been transformed for the holidays is another great way to enjoy the Festival of Holidays in the park! Make sure to stop by the 60 foot Christmas tree decorated with over 1,500 Victorian style decorations on main street! And if you need to pick up a few holiday sweaters for those parties coming up make sure to do so and grab a pair of matching ears!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holiday lightsfestivalholidaydisneylandlocalish
FESTIVAL
Let Your Worries Drift Away at the Fresno Water Lantern Festival
Rising Hope in the Mojave Desert
Annual Chester Fall Carnival offers food, fun for a good cause
Mexican heritage flourishes at Penn Museum!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Kennett Township official charged with embezzling more than $3M
David Sheppard released after 27 years in prison
LIVE: At least 1 gunman opens fire on police in Jersey City
State police trooper shot in northern Pennsylvania
Officials shut down several 'stop-and-go' corner stores in Philly
Eagles rally past Manning, Giants 23-17 in OT
Show More
Playoff scenarios: How Eagles can get into postseason
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
AccuWeather: More rain today, wet snow Wednesday morning
Bill Cosby loses appeal of sex assault conviction
Woman shot in face outside of day care center
More TOP STORIES News