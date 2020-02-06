6 minute meals

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Louie Louie's mushroom gnocchi

The Meal: Mushroom gnocchi from the executive chef of Louie Louie in University City

Mushroom Gnocchi:

1 teaspoon shallot, minced
1 teaspoon garlic, minced
Pinch thyme leaves
1 cup roasted mushrooms

Chef Tip: You can use raw mushrooms. Just cook an extra 30 seconds

1 cup blanched potato gnocchi

Chef Tip: You can buy the pasta blanched & ready to go at the grocery store

Chef tip: If you have fresh or homemade pasta, blanch for 4-5 minutes; you can cook the pasta ahead of time and have it in the refrigerator ready to use

1/2 cup chicken stock (*Optional)
3 tablespoons unsalted butter

Salt and pepper to taste.
3 tablespoons mushroom puree

Chef Tip: You can substitute any sauce you have laying around. Marinara, pesto, Alfredo; all with work.

Parsley & chives to taste

On medium heat, sauté shallot, garlic, thyme and 1 tablespoon butter.
Once butter begins to take on color, add gnocchi, allowing pasta to take on color as it cooks.
Add mushrooms.

Chef Tip: Cook on medium heat so you don't burn the shallots and garlic. If they start to get a little too brown, add chicken stock or water to stop the cooking process. The stock will also glaze the gnocchi.

As stock or liquid reduces, add remaining butter, reducing until it glazes the gnocchi and mushrooms.

Turn heat to high, to ensure dish is hot, and add parsley and chives.

Chef Tip: The parsley adds a nice fresh taste to the dish

Spoon mushroom puree onto plate and top with desired amount of mushrooms and gnocchi.

The Deal: A complimentary Crme Brulee - Madagascar vanilla bean, fresh berries with the purchase of an entrée if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc. Offer good Wednesday, January 15 and Thursday, January 16, 2020

Louie Louie
3611 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 805-8585
https://www.louielouie.restaurant/
https://www.facebook.com/louielouiephl/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink6 minute meals
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6 MINUTE MEALS
6 Minute Meal: Aqimero's Swordfish Anticuchos
6 Minute Meal: Autograph Brasserie's Iceberg Wedge
6 Minute Meal: Spamsilog
6 Minute Meal & Deal: LaLo's Eggplant Omelet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News