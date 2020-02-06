6 Minute Meal & Deal: Louie Louie's mushroom gnocchi

The Meal: Mushroom gnocchi from the executive chef of Louie Louie in University City
Mushroom Gnocchi:
1 teaspoon shallot, minced
1 teaspoon garlic, minced
Pinch thyme leaves
1 cup roasted mushrooms
Chef Tip: You can use raw mushrooms. Just cook an extra 30 seconds
1 cup blanched potato gnocchi
Chef Tip: You can buy the pasta blanched & ready to go at the grocery store
Chef tip: If you have fresh or homemade pasta, blanch for 4-5 minutes; you can cook the pasta ahead of time and have it in the refrigerator ready to use
1/2 cup chicken stock (*Optional)
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
Salt and pepper to taste.
3 tablespoons mushroom puree
Chef Tip: You can substitute any sauce you have laying around. Marinara, pesto, Alfredo; all with work.
Parsley & chives to taste
On medium heat, sauté shallot, garlic, thyme and 1 tablespoon butter.
Once butter begins to take on color, add gnocchi, allowing pasta to take on color as it cooks.
Add mushrooms.
Chef Tip: Cook on medium heat so you don't burn the shallots and garlic. If they start to get a little too brown, add chicken stock or water to stop the cooking process. The stock will also glaze the gnocchi.
As stock or liquid reduces, add remaining butter, reducing until it glazes the gnocchi and mushrooms.
Turn heat to high, to ensure dish is hot, and add parsley and chives.
Chef Tip: The parsley adds a nice fresh taste to the dish
Spoon mushroom puree onto plate and top with desired amount of mushrooms and gnocchi.
Louie Louie
3611 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 805-8585
https://www.louielouie.restaurant/
https://www.facebook.com/louielouiephl/
