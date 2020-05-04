Narberth native Louis Knight advances to Top 10 on 'American Idol'

The 19-year-old Lower Merion High School graduate got to sing from his home during Sunday night's episode.
"I'm just feeling so like humbled and just honored that that America and especially Philadelphia has voted me through. It's just so surreal," Knight told Action News.
Louis and his family moved to Narberth nine years ago from England.
RELATED: American Idol's Louis Knight visits his middle school in Lower Merion Township
"Never in a million years did a I think we'd be having this conversation. Never in a million years could I have foreseen this," he said.
On Sunday, Louis performed a song inspired by his hometown, Coldplay's "In My Place."
It's a song Knight says takes him back to his childhood.
"That song for me just reminds me of my roots and reminds me of family. Home for me is family," he said.
Action News caught up Knight last month this week when he delivered pizzas to health care workers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The pies were courtesy of Narberth Pizza where Knight works as part-time delivery driver.
RELATED: American Idol's Louis Knight delivers Narberth Pizza to CHOP
"We couldn't be more proud of him, very proud, extremely proud," his parents said.
Louis and his family were grateful for all the love and support, and the warm, albeit socially-distance embrace they've received from the community.
"We moved here not knowing a single person and we have found so much warmth and love in this city, Philadelphia and it's home now," Knight said.
#IdolAtHome: Caught up with Narberth native Louis Knight and his family post celebration after finding out he made @AmericanIdol Top Ten.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) May 4, 2020
Here’s what Knight said to us during tonight’s “Home” themed episode.@6abc pic.twitter.com/rou2hlqVeR
