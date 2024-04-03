Lower Merion School District mourns middle school teacher killed in crash

BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Lower Merion School District is mourning the sudden passing of one of its teachers.

Tim Mohan, who taught at Bala Cynwyd Middle School, was killed in a car crash on Tuesday night.

Tim Mohan

The district said in a statement that Mohan "was a loving husband and proud father who taught social studies at BCMS for 30 years."

It went on to say he served as the school's athletics and activities director for many years.

"Mr. Mohan was a pillar of the BC Community who loved and cared for his students," BCMS Principal Jeffrey Hunter said. "Each day since 1993, he could be seen greeting his students with a smile in the hallway. He was a natural with his students, using storytelling and whimsical tales to engage them in U.S. History."

"He could also be heard singing the BC Alma Mater, though not always with the right words or in tune," Hunter continued. "He truly knew what it meant to be a middle school teacher."

The school district said mental health professionals, as well as the crisis support team from the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit, are available to students and staff at Bala Cynwyd and Black Rock middle schools.

"I know that our entire community joins me in sending our deepest condolences to the Mohan family at this impossibly difficult time," Superintendent Steve Yanni said.

The district posted tips for sharing difficult information with children on its website.