Philadelphia fans face extreme heat amid 2nd night of Luke Combs concert

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite the persistent heat, thousands of fans were tailgating early for the Luke Combs concert at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.

Many arrived at noon to drink, eat, play games, and listen to music.

With temperatures in Philadelphia in the 90s, most fans came well-prepared.

People stayed hydrated with water, used portable fans, and even inflatable pools to stay cool.

Many are hoping that Saturday night's performance doesn't turn out like Friday's when the concert was put on hold for hours due to the rain.

There is an AccuWeather Alert on Saturday night until 9 p.m. for severe thunderstorms in the Philadelphia area.

Either way, fans say nothing will rain on their parade.

"We'll hang out, we'll ride it out. We're here for the party," said Emily Annand from Maryland.

"We're all prepared. Everyone went out, got ponchos, we're prepared to shelter in place if we need to," said Gregg Vaitkevicius from Delaware. "We're good to go."

And even if there is rain, fans told Action News they're not going anywhere.

"I'm sticking it out," said Sienna Schantz from Pennsylvania. "He's (Luke Combs) my ride or die. So I'm sticking it out."

The concert began at 5:45 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.