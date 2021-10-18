FYI Philly

Ma Lessie's Chicken & Waffles brings soul food back to Reading Terminal Market

By Natalie Jason
Ma Lessie's replaces Reading Terminal soul food staple

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With more people heading back to work in the city, both commuters and tourists alike will want to check out this bustling new spot for soul food that has a connection to the one that came before it.

Ma Lessie's Chicken & Waffles now occupies the stall held by KeVen Parker's Soul Food Cafe.

Owner Perry Ison had a longstanding connection to the previous owner, as the shop's former manager.

When Parker passed away earlier this year, Ison took over the spot and named it after his great-grandmother, Lessie Collins.

Their spotlight dish is chicken and waffles, but all the soul food favorites are lined up and ready to go.



Ma Lessie's Chicken & Waffles | Instagram | Facebook
Reading Terminal Market (12th Street side)
51 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
open daily, 11am-6pm
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi soul foodfyi phillyblack owned business
