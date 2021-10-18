Ma Lessie's Chicken & Waffles brings soul food back to Reading Terminal Market

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With more people heading back to work in the city, both commuters and tourists alike will want to check out this bustling new spot for soul food that has a connection to the one that came before it.Ma Lessie's Chicken & Waffles now occupies the stall held by KeVen Parker's Soul Food Cafe.Owner Perry Ison had a longstanding connection to the previous owner, as the shop's former manager.When Parker passed away earlier this year, Ison took over the spot and named it after his great-grandmother, Lessie Collins.Their spotlight dish is chicken and waffles, but all the soul food favorites are lined up and ready to go.Reading Terminal Market (12th Street side)51 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107