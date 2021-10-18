Ma Lessie's Chicken & Waffles brings soul food back to Reading Terminal Market

Ma Lessie's Chicken & Waffles now occupies the stall held by KeVen Parker's Soul Food Cafe.
Owner Perry Ison had a longstanding connection to the previous owner, as the shop's former manager.
When Parker passed away earlier this year, Ison took over the spot and named it after his great-grandmother, Lessie Collins.
Their spotlight dish is chicken and waffles, but all the soul food favorites are lined up and ready to go.
Ma Lessie's Chicken & Waffles | Instagram | Facebook
Reading Terminal Market (12th Street side)
51 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
open daily, 11am-6pm