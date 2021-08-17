restaurants

First-ever Main Line Today Restaurant Week begins Monday

The restaurants will offer special three-course prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner, with both dine-in and takeout deals.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Main Line is getting ready for its first-ever "Restaurant Week" and on Tuesday, we got a sneak peek, and taste.

More than 40 restaurants are on board with special deals and menu items.

And it's not just one week, it's two. It is a 14-day culinary celebration showcasing the talents of top chefs and restaurants in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties.

It starts on August 23.

The restaurant industry is still very much reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is a way to show our support.

"We spread the local vibe and every one of our local restaurants are carrying local foods and items from local wineries and local distilleries," says Marie Edwards, the associate publisher of Main Line Today. "It's really all about the communities and getting people back in their habits supporting their local community, their local businesses and putting dollars back into the local area."

Some of the participating eateries and purveyors gathered at The Willows Park in Villanova for a preview.

This was also a chance for these business owners to meet each other, network and get ready to shine a light on the Main Line and beyond.

"This is a chance for us to invite some new diners from Phoenixville or from some of the other counties that may not have ventured out to Wayne before," says Jamie Blackburn from Fearless Restaurants.

The restaurants will offer special three-course prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner, with both dine-in and takeout deals.

Main Line Today Restaurant Week runs August 23 through September 5.
