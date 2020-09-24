Man dead after shooting outside Wilmington gas station convenience store

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man has died following a shooting outside a Wilmington gas station convenience store early Thursday.The shooting took place shortly before midnight near the entrance to the Dash-in on the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue.Police said multiple shots were fired. Shell casings could be seen circled on the ground as investigators looking for other evidence.When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but subsequently died.The motive remains under investigation.There are surveillance cameras at the location but so far investigators have not said if they obtained video that can help in this case.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Justin Kane at (302) 576-3961.