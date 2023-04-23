Dozens gathers for annual Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival amid gorgeous weather

More than 50 gourmet food vendors and trucks were parked on Manayunk's Main Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of Philadelphians turned out for the annual Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival on Sunday.

"I knew that this was crowded, but this is insane," noted Felicia Hlavaty from South Philadelphia.

"Everybody's outside, it's a great day!" said Ty Lawton from Germantown.

The temperature was remarkably warm for the festival, so people shed their coats and headed outside.

"I brought my sweater, but I said, 'Let me take that sweater off, it's kind of hot,'" added Adrianne Rice from University City.

More than 50 gourmet food vendors and trucks were parked on Manayunk's Main Street. The festival brought people into the local stores and bars.

"We are eating bacon on a stick. I got hot honey, and you got bourbon cinnamon. It's really, really good," said Morriah Young from West Philadelphia.

"The chicken was really crunchy and sweet, and the waffles were really soft and buttery," added Lyla Stitzinger from Ambler.

Overall, the annual foodie-favorite festival was a great success.

"The sun's out, it's not raining, and it's a beautiful day," said Young. "Really fun festival."