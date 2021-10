MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people were injured in a serious crash in Maple Shade, New Jersey on Sunday.Police and firefighters responded to Route 73 at Main Street around 6 a.m.Investigators say someone driving a van lost control and hit a utility pole.The accident brought down power lines onto the road, which caught fire.The driver of the van and passenger were both injured and taken to the hospital. The conditions of both victims are unknown at this time.