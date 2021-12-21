12-year-old facing charges in connection with Maple Shade High School threats

MAPLE SHADE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old has been charged with making terroristic threats, causing false public alarm and cyber harassment in Burlington County.
The charges all stem from a series of threats directed at Maple Shade High School last week.
Police say they were able to trace some of the threats to the 12-year-old through social media.
Authorities say they are still working to identify anyone else who may have been involved.
The charges come amid a wave of similar threats across the region and country in recent weeks.
"It is apparent that this is not just a Maple Shade issue, but an issue that is affecting many towns in New Jersey and many states throughout our country. This agency will continue its investigation into this incident in an effort to identify any additional actor(s) that may have been involved," said the Maple Shade Police Department in a statement.
