Man accused of killing estranged wife intended to shoot her boyfriend: Court documents

Jose Bencosme told police he thought he was killing his ex-wife's boyfriend outside Lineage Logistics in Upper Macungie Township.
By
Man accused of killing estranged wife outside a Pa. warehouse

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife outside a Lehigh County warehouse claims she was not the intended target, according to court documents obtained by WFMZ.

Forty-four-year-old Maria Guzman-Rodriguez, of Allentown, was found dead outside Lineage Logistics in Upper Macungie Township early Friday morning.

She was arriving to work when she was killed.

Police were called to the scene on the 7100 block of Ruppsville Road around 4 a.m.

That's where officers found Guzman-Rodriguez's body next to an SUV.

Jose Bencosme, 55, told police he thought he was killing his ex-wife's boyfriend when he fired several shots point-blank into the vehicle.

Guzman-Rodriguez died at the scene.

The suspect told police he thought his ex-wife's boyfriend was behind the wheel of the SUV.

According to WFMZ, the victim's boyfriend told police that Bencosme had threatened to kill him and Guzman-Rodriguez the day before the shooting, and that they had obtained a Protection from Abuse order.

Bencosme remains behind bars on homicide charges.

