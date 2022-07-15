Shooting victim found dead in Upper Macungie Twp. warehouse parking lot

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania -- A person was found shot to death in the parking lot of a cold storage warehouse early Friday morning in the Lehigh Valley.
Police were called to the parking lot of Lineage Logistics, on the 7100 block of Ruppsville Road in Upper Macungie Township, around 4 a.m.
That's where officers found the body of the victim next to an SUV.
There has been no word on a suspect or motive.
However, police say witnesses saw a man drive away from the scene in a red Nissan.
The victim's name has not been released.