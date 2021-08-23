Marle' Originals Boutique is the 'design house of New Jersey'

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Marlene Lane went from designing roads as an engineer to designing dresses fit for the runway.And her Mount Holly boutique has been dubbed the design house of New Jersey.Lane designs dresses in all shapes and sizes and tops them off with handmade accessories. The store is stocked with handbags, jewelry, exotic prints and fabrics sourced from all over the world.55 High Street Mount Holly, New Jersey 08060