New safety tips as mask mandates are lifted

By and Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards talks with Chief Medical Officer of Temple Health Dr. Tony Reed about the regional mask mandates being lifted for vaccinated individuals.

They discuss the positive outlook on returning to normalcy, continuing vaccine hesitancy, and how to stay safe during summer travel and mass gatherings.


And they stress patience and acceptance for those that choose to wear a mask .. or not wear a mask moving forward, as this virus is still here with us.


