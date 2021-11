EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 was overhead after a tractor-trailer driver slammed into a Berks County, Pa. home on Nov. 15, 2021.

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the driver of a tractor-trailer to slam into a home in Berks County, Pennsylvania.The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Monday near Kutztown Road (Route 222) and Church Road.The impact injured the driver and left a man in the home trapped beneath the truck.Chopper 6 was overhead as firefighters put one of them onto a stretcher.Officials say a woman was also in the home but escaped without injury.The conditions of the driver and the man pulled from below the wreckage have not been released.