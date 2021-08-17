inside story

Mayor Jim Kenney addresses city's gun violence, COVID, vaccinations

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On this week's Inside Story, Tamala Edwards interviewed Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Erica Atwood, Senior Director, Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety at City of Philadelphia.

The trio discussed the escalating gun violence around Philadelphia and how the city has and will respond to this crisis going forward.


They also talked about how a 'State of Emergency' declaration would impact neighborhoods, what community-based initiatives are being instituted and how the backlog in the judicial system due to the pandemic has led to increased homicide numbers.

Mayor Kenney also talked about the new COVID safety protocols and mask mandates for Philadelphia County as there is a rise in cases due to the Delta variant.

