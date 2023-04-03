WATCH: Philadelphia Mayoral Candidate Forum - Addressing Gun Violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mayoral Candidates Forum on Gun Violence
Presented by: Councilman Kenyatta Johnson's Office
Moderated by: Journalist Denise-Clay Murray
Questions from:
- Mothers in Charge
- Black Male Community Council of Philadelphia
- NOMO Foundation
- National Homicide Justice Alliance
- Victim/Witness Services of South Philadelphia
- Father's Day Rally Committee
The following candidates are expected to attend the forum:
- Warren Bloom
- Amen Brown
- James DeLeon
- Allan Domb
- Delscia Gray
- Helen Gym
- Cherelle Parker
- Rebecca Rhynhart