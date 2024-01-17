9th case of measles confirmed in Philadelphia as city organizes vaccination opportunities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia confirmed an additional case of measles on Tuesday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to nine.

The health department says eight of these cases are in Philadelphia, while one is outside the city.

There is also a confirmed case in Camden County, New Jersey.

This is the fifth case associated with the previously reported outbreak at a day care center.

WHAT IS MEASLES?

Measles is a virus that spreads easily, according to health officials.

Measles transmission is primarily spread from person to person through respiratory droplets. Airborne transmission has been documented in closed areas for up to two hours after a person with measles has occupied the area. Because measles is very contagious, it is important to identify anyone who may have been exposed and does not have immunity to the disease.

Measles symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy eyes, followed by a rash. In some cases, it can be a serious infection that leads to pneumonia, brain infection, and death.

VACCINATION OPPORTUNITIES

The Philadelphia Health Department has organized several vaccination opportunities for measles, mumps, and rubella.

Residents seeking vaccination do not need to bring identification to the site. Officials say providing a piece of mail with their name will qualify them as city residents.

If a resident has insurance, they are encouraged to bring that information with them, but it is not required.

Health Center 3 at 555 S. 43rd Street, Health Center 4 at 4400 Haverford Avenue, and Health Center 5 at 1900 N. 20th Street will be open Monday through Thursday for vaccinations.

They will operate from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., then again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Health Center 10 at 2230 Cottman Avenue will be open on Jan. 20 and Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The same center will also be open on Feb. 10 during the same hours.

Any child in Philadelphia can get vaccinated at any city health center, officials say. Residents can call 215-685-2933 to make an appointment.