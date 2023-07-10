WATCH LIVE

Family and friends gather for birthday of Drexel Hill, Pa. murder victim

"Happy birthday, Michael," his uncle said. "We love and miss you."

Monday, July 10, 2023 8:27PM
DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The family and friends of a murdered teenager gathered Monday in Drexel Hill, Delaware County to mark what would have been his 16th birthday.

Michael Garr was killed while walking home on the 200 block of Bridge Street back in April.

Police have yet to identify any suspects.

Michael's gathering was held on the block where he was stabbed to death.

"Celebrating through grief is very difficult, but today we will celebrate him. We will talk about our memories of him, maybe go fishing, have a catch, listen to music - do our very best to smile," said uncle Michael Peabody. "Happy birthday, Michael. We love and miss you."

The family is launching a non-profit to honor Michael's memory.

It will be used to help children achieve their goal of higher education in fields like sports broadcasting, which was Michael's life-long dream.

