PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Pennsylvania Senator Milton Street died Monday morning at the age of 81.

His family released a statement calling the former legislator first a foremost an activist for the people.

Street was the brother of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street and uncle of Pa. Senator Sharif Street.

Action News has learned Street was surrounded by his family when he passed.