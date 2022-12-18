First responders who participate year after year say the best part of the day is seeing the reaction of the kids.

Montgomery County first responders donate thousands of toys to kids in the hospital

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- First responders in Montgomery County will donate close to 10,000 toys Sunday to children in area hospitals.

This is the 13th year Plymouth Community Ambulance has organized "Operation Kids Christmas Kids Toy Run." It's a cause near and dear to the chief's heart.

"Today is the most beautiful day for Plymouth Ambulance and the community," said Chief Thomas Trojansky, who started the event to give back to Bryn Mawr Hospital after his son spent time in the NICU after he was born.

The event has grown in the past decade and now includes dozens of first responder companies from across the county and around 70 local businesses.

"It makes you feel really good to see that all these people are donating their time, efforts, money, to support children who can't be home," said Frank Santillo, an EMT with Plymouth Community Ambulance.

Each year, the company collects toys in its bay. Once all the apparatus arrive, first responders load their vehicles with the toys ride out in a procession to first Bryn Mawr and then St. Christopher's Hospital for the mass donation.

Local businesses who are donating their time and resources to the event say they are happy to give back to the ambulance company that helps the community.

"Where did we get this decommissioned ambulance?" Angela McFarland asked her son Jake, who owns Coffee Closet with Barista Jake.

"From Plymouth Ambulance!" he responded.

Jake has autism and Plymouth Community Ambulance has been vital getting his business on the road. The decommissioned ambulance now serves as his mobile coffee shop.

Angela says the ambulance company's spirit of giving always goes well beyond the holidays.

"It says that they understand community and they put a premium on the people that live in this area that they serve and that's why so many people want to give back to them," she said.

First responders who participate year after year say the best part of the day is seeing the reaction of the kids when they deliver the gifts.

"There's no words, no words. You can't put any words on top of seeing a kid that's in a hospital smile," said Chief Trojansky.