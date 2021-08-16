Masks required inside Montgomery County, Pa. buildings

BERKS COUNTY

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A mask requirement in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania goes into effect Monday for staff and visitors in county buildings and facilities.In addition, Montgomery County Commissioners in consultation with the Office of Public Health announced wearing a mask is now recommended for the general public for all indoor spaces.The county made these announcements on Friday.Montgomery County is now in the 'High Transmission' category per the CDC as the delta variant drives COVID-19 cases back up."Montgomery County OPH maintains that vaccination is the most important public health action to end the COVID-19 pandemic and strongly urges all Montgomery County residents to consider getting vaccinated," officials said in a release.Montgomery County officials will be holding a press conference on Monday to provide updates on mitigation efforts and discuss the latest masking recommendation for indoor public spaces.Berks County, too, is also seeing new rules go into effect on Monday.Masks are once again required for employees and visitors inside county owned buildings, regardless of vaccination status.The county commissioners approved the mandate on Tuesday, citing data that shows a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Berks and surrounding counties.