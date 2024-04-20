Philadelphia mom who had 3 miscarriages wants you to 'Wear Orange' for infertility awareness

Michelle Schneider, a proud mom with another baby on the way, is spreading the word about getting involved during National Infertility Awareness week.

Michelle Schneider, a proud mom with another baby on the way, is spreading the word about getting involved during National Infertility Awareness week.

Michelle Schneider, a proud mom with another baby on the way, is spreading the word about getting involved during National Infertility Awareness week.

Michelle Schneider, a proud mom with another baby on the way, is spreading the word about getting involved during National Infertility Awareness week.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Michelle Schneider is the proud mom of Theo and has another baby on the way. But there is still a place in her heart for the three babies she lost during pregnancy.

She is sharing her story to bring light to National Infertility Awareness Week, which is April 21st through April 27th, 2024.

On Wednesday, April 24th, the local supplement company Binto will be partnering with RESOLVE, the National Infertility Association, for a special event.

The 'Walk for the 1 in 6, Lighting Up Boathouse Row Orange with Binto x RESOLVE' will start at 7:00pm on Waterworks Drive in Philadelphia.

To learn more about Binto, RESOLVE, and the upcoming event on Wednesday, April 24th, visit their websites.

RELATED: Temple student recognized for activism against sexual assault