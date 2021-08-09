motorcycle accident

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park

The motorcyclist has been identified as Vasyl Gnpiuk of Philadelphia.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Kelly Drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist died after losing control of his motorcycle on Kelly Drive in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.

He has been identified as Vasyl Gnpiuk of Philadelphia.

Police say Gnpiuk struck a guard rail around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The impact sent the motorcycle into oncoming traffic where Gnpiuk slammed into a car.

Gnpiuk was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Police say the driver of the car that was hit lost control and also crashed into a guardrail. The driver was not injured.

MORE TOP STORIES:











Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiakelly drivefairmount parkfatal crashmotorcycle accidentmotorcycles
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Motorcycle rider critically injured in Northeast Philadelphia crash
Officials: State trooper hit by motorcyclist in Chester Co.
Motorcyclist crashes into woods in Bucks County
Motorcyclist injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News