Motorcyclist dies after crash on Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist died after losing control of his motorcycle on Kelly Drive in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.He has been identified as Vasyl Gnpiuk of Philadelphia.Police say Gnpiuk struck a guard rail around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.The impact sent the motorcycle into oncoming traffic where Gnpiuk slammed into a car.Gnpiuk was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries.Police say the driver of the car that was hit lost control and also crashed into a guardrail. The driver was not injured.