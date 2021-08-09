Motorcyclist dies after crash on Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist died after losing control of his motorcycle on Kelly Drive in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.
He has been identified as Vasyl Gnpiuk of Philadelphia.
Police say Gnpiuk struck a guard rail around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The impact sent the motorcycle into oncoming traffic where Gnpiuk slammed into a car.
Gnpiuk was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries.
Police say the driver of the car that was hit lost control and also crashed into a guardrail. The driver was not injured.
